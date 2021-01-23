See All Oncologists in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Peyman Salimi-Tari, MD

Medical Oncology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peyman Salimi-Tari, MD

Dr. Peyman Salimi-Tari, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SYDNEY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Salimi-Tari works at Compassionate Cancer Care in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Iron Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salimi-Tari's Office Locations

    Compassionate Cancer Care
    11180 Warner Ave Ste 351, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 698-0300
    Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center
    9920 TALBERT AVE, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 378-7000
    Compassionate Cancer Care Medical Group Inc
    4500 Brockton Ave Ste 107, Riverside, CA 92501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 698-0300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Jan 23, 2021
    ive been with salimi for 8 years, he is very professional; very competent hardworking, and works very hard to save lives, i give him the highest rating possible.
    Matthew Hatfield — Jan 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peyman Salimi-Tari, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Khmer
    • 1639238371
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SYDNEY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peyman Salimi-Tari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salimi-Tari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salimi-Tari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salimi-Tari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salimi-Tari has seen patients for Iron Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salimi-Tari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Salimi-Tari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salimi-Tari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salimi-Tari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salimi-Tari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

