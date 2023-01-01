Dr. Soltani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peyman Soltani, MD
Overview
Dr. Peyman Soltani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Soltani works at
Locations
Peace Health North Cscd Crdlgy2979 SQUALICUM PKWY, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 734-2700
Usa Health University Hospital2451 University Hospital Dr, Mobile, AL 36617 Directions (251) 471-7117
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had heart attack and Dr. Soltani was called in to do an emergency intervention. From the time I entered the hospital to having the blockage cleared and stent placed was under an hour. I then returned a couple of weeks later to have two additional stents implanted for blockages observed on my initial visit. During both procedures I declined sedation and observed Dr. Soltani’s professionalism and friendliness with other team members. I am grateful for having been assigned to him. While I would never accuse him of being verbose, I did not mind his concise communication style. He is busy man saving lives, including my own. Hopefully I will not need any more interventions, but if I do, I hope Dr. Soltani will be my doctor.
About Dr. Peyman Soltani, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1134317092
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soltani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soltani works at
Dr. Soltani has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soltani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Soltani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soltani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soltani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soltani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.