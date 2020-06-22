Overview of Dr. Peyman Tabrizi, MD

Dr. Peyman Tabrizi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Tabrizi works at Pacific Coast Neurosurgical Institute in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.