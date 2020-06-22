See All Neurosurgeons in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Peyman Tabrizi, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peyman Tabrizi, MD

Dr. Peyman Tabrizi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.

Dr. Tabrizi works at Pacific Coast Neurosurgical Institute in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nader Pouratian, MD
Dr. Nader Pouratian, MD
5.0 (20)
Dr. Jean-Philippe Langevin, MD
Dr. Jean-Philippe Langevin, MD
5.0 (2)
Dr. Tabrizi's Office Locations

    South Coast Physical Therapy
    1220 Hemlock Way Ste 205, Santa Ana, CA 92707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 834-0439
    Peyman Tabrizi, MD
    999 N Tustin Ave Ste 109, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 834-0439

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orange County Global Medical Center
  • PIH Health Whittier Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Broken Neck
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Broken Neck
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Monarch Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 22, 2020
    My back was operated on 10 years ago and I continued to have many issues and pain. I visited several surgeons but they didn’t want to deal with the mess that was my back. I was referred to Dr Tabrizi as a surgeon who can do the type of surgery that others don’t have the skills to perform. He removed, adjusted and replaced the screws that weren’t placed correctly in my back. It was a long operation and took a while to recover. After all these years, my back in finally pain free. It’s like a miracle and I’m forever grateful to Dr Tabrizi for his honesty, skills, genuine care. He is definitely a master in his field.
    About Dr. Peyman Tabrizi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154362499
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barrow Neurologial Inst
    Residency
    • University TX Med Branch Hosps
    Internship
    • Ucla-Harbor Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California Irvine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peyman Tabrizi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabrizi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tabrizi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tabrizi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tabrizi works at Pacific Coast Neurosurgical Institute in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tabrizi’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabrizi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabrizi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabrizi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabrizi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

