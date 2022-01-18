See All Psychiatrists in Winter Haven, FL
Dr. Peysaf Worthalter, MD

Psychiatry
2.9 (31)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peysaf Worthalter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from PONTIFICAL UNIVERSITY JAVERIANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Jackson North Medical Center.

Dr. Worthalter works at Marion County Adult And Behavioral Health in Winter Haven, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Medical Centers
    950 1st St S, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 295-5604
  2. 2
    Peysaf Worthalter MD PA
    20824 W Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 654-0907
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Jackson North Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Affective Disorders, Psychotic Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Mania Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mania
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Pediatric Attention Deficit (ADD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Positive Healthcare Partners
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Ultimate Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    Jan 18, 2022
    Dr. Worthalter came highly recommended by a friend. I was struggling with anxiety and ADHD and called to make an appointment. I did not get an appointment right away since they told me it was a very busy office. However, I was able to make the appointment and was seen by him. He is very knowledgeable doctor and no BS. He is straight forward and truly wants the best for me. I was placed in a medication that is currently helping me. Very attentive staff and friendly.
    Mercedes — Jan 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Peysaf Worthalter, MD
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Peysaf Worthalter, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265627608
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tulane University Hospital And Clis
    Medical Education
    • PONTIFICAL UNIVERSITY JAVERIANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peysaf Worthalter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worthalter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Worthalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Worthalter has seen patients for Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Worthalter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Worthalter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worthalter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Worthalter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Worthalter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

