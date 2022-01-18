Dr. Peysaf Worthalter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worthalter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peysaf Worthalter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peysaf Worthalter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from PONTIFICAL UNIVERSITY JAVERIANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Jackson North Medical Center.
Locations
1
Palm Medical Centers950 1st St S, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 295-5604
2
Peysaf Worthalter MD PA20824 W Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 654-0907Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Jackson North Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Better Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- Positive Healthcare Partners
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare
- Ultimate Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Worthalter came highly recommended by a friend. I was struggling with anxiety and ADHD and called to make an appointment. I did not get an appointment right away since they told me it was a very busy office. However, I was able to make the appointment and was seen by him. He is very knowledgeable doctor and no BS. He is straight forward and truly wants the best for me. I was placed in a medication that is currently helping me. Very attentive staff and friendly.
About Dr. Peysaf Worthalter, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265627608
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital And Clis
- PONTIFICAL UNIVERSITY JAVERIANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Worthalter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Worthalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Worthalter has seen patients for Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Worthalter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Worthalter speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Worthalter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worthalter.
