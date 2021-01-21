See All General Surgeons in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Peyton Davis, MD

General Surgery
3.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Winston Salem, NC
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peyton Davis, MD

Dr. Peyton Davis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Davis works at Novant Health Acute Care Surgeons in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Appendicitis and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Davis' Office Locations

    Novant Health Acute Care Surgeons
    3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 718-9080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Peyton Davis, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peyton Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis works at Novant Health Acute Care Surgeons in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Davis’s profile.

    Dr. Davis has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Appendicitis and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

