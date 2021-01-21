Dr. Peyton Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peyton Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. Peyton Davis, MD
Dr. Peyton Davis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Novant Health Acute Care Surgeons3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 718-9080
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davis performed emergency gallbladder surgery for me. The surgery went well, considering the circumstances. However, he couldn't be bothered to introduce himself before my surgery, in pre-op. Nor did he visit me the day after my surgery. His PA did a good job but I was disappointed with Dr. Davis's lack of bedside manner in this case.
About Dr. Peyton Davis, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1912982232
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Appendicitis and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
