Offers telehealth
Dr. Peyton Hays, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Deaconess Harvard
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (718) 470-7000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Department of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine2800 Marcus Ave Ste 102, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6040
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
When my wife had a painful splinter underneath her fingernail we had a urgent care physician remove it, using two lidocaine injections, a deep fingernail cut, applying a tourniquet, removing the splinter in several pieces.. The procedure was successful but it was not pleasant. When I had the identical situation, I was hoping a hand surgeon would do a better job. Having Dr. Hays do the procedure was a smart decision and fortunately for me he was able to squeeze me in the same day in spite of a pact schedule. Using high magnification surgical glasses, minimal fingernail cutting and gentle but firm pressure he was able to coax the splinter out in one piece. Thank you Dr. Hays for making my day. P.S. Dr. Hays has a warm friendly personalty that is very comforting. If you need a hand surgeon I recommend him highly!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1912059429
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Harvard
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Millsaps College
- Orthopedic Surgery
