Dr. Rice Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peyton Rice Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Peyton Rice Jr, MD
Dr. Peyton Rice Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Rice Jr's Office Locations
Baptist Health Internal Medicine Clinic3401 Springhill Dr Ste 240, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 753-4593
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Peyton Rice for 19 years. He is thorough in his assessment and explains his findings and recommendations. He is compassionate and it is easy to discuss my health and plan of care. I have always found his staff to be helpful and friendly. Prior to my retirement, my office coordinated hundreds of referrals to Dr Rice. I have never had issues with access to appointments nor have I had complaints on his care or professionalism. I would highly recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Peyton Rice Jr, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1386825354
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rice Jr accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rice Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rice Jr has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rice Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice Jr.
