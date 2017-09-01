See All Urologists in North Little Rock, AR
Dr. Peyton Rice Jr, MD

Urology
3.4 (18)
Map Pin Small North Little Rock, AR
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peyton Rice Jr, MD

Dr. Peyton Rice Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Dr. Rice Jr works at Baptist Health Internal Medicine Clinic in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rice Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Internal Medicine Clinic
    3401 Springhill Dr Ste 240, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 753-4593

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Treatment frequency



Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Peyton Rice Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386825354
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rice Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rice Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rice Jr works at Baptist Health Internal Medicine Clinic in North Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Rice Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Rice Jr has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rice Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rice Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rice Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

