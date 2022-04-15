Dr. Pezhman Nazemi is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pezhman Nazemi
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pezhman Nazemi
Dr. Pezhman Nazemi is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Nazemi works at
Dr. Nazemi's Office Locations
-
1
Oxnard200 S A St Ste 210, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 483-4804
-
2
Access Eye Institute2820 Townsgate Rd Ste 100, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 497-7976
-
3
Access Eye Institute199 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 497-7976
- 4 375 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 110, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 648-2849
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nazemi?
4 doctors turned me away for surgery and told me I would go blind. 5 year anniversary and I see great. I love Dr. Nazemi
About Dr. Pezhman Nazemi
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1154509495
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Doheny Eye Institute / Usc
- Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazemi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazemi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazemi works at
Dr. Nazemi has seen patients for Corneal Erosion, Ectropion of Eyelid and Ocular Surface Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nazemi speaks Arabic, Persian, Spanish and Tagalog.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazemi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazemi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.