Dr. Shoureshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Pezhman Shoureshi, MD is a Dermatologist in Murfreesboro, TN.
Dr. Shoureshi works at
Locations
Henry K Butler Jr MD515 Highland Ter Ste A, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (615) 904-2010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Pezhman Shoureshi, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Persian
- 1093036105
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shoureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shoureshi has seen patients for Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shoureshi speaks Persian.
Dr. Shoureshi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoureshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.