Overview

Dr. Phani Ashok Attaluri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center.



Dr. Attaluri works at G.i. Specialists P.A. in Olathe, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.