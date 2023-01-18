Dr. Attaluri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phani Ashok Attaluri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phani Ashok Attaluri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center.
Locations
G.i. Specialists P.A.20375 W 151st St Ste 350, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 393-9898
Hospital Affiliations
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Listened, answered questions, and outlined a plan of care.
About Dr. Phani Ashok Attaluri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Attaluri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Attaluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Attaluri has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Attaluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Attaluri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attaluri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Attaluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Attaluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.