Dr. Phani Bodavula, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Phani Bodavula, MD

Dr. Phani Bodavula, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ntr University Of Health Sciences, India and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Parkland Health And Hospital System.

Dr. Bodavula works at Garland Pediatric Practice in Garland, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bodavula's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Garland Pediatric Practice
    6448 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX 75043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 216-8500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Seven Hills Pediatrics
    6853 Coit Rd Ste 300, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 543-0630
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center
  • Parkland Health And Hospital System

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 16, 2022
    Dr. Bodavula is readily available and incredibly attentive. He has helped us with many issues and questions and given us the tools take better care of them in tough situations. I cannot recommend him enough!
    Josh — Aug 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Phani Bodavula, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Kannada, Spanish and Telugu
    • 1700204690
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Medical College of Wisconsin
    • Children's Hospital of New Jersey
    • Ntr University Hlth Scis
    • Ntr University Of Health Sciences, India
    • Pediatrics
