Dr. Phelan Piehota, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piehota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phelan Piehota, DO
Overview of Dr. Phelan Piehota, DO
Dr. Phelan Piehota, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ladson, SC. They completed their residency with Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
Dr. Piehota works at
Dr. Piehota's Office Locations
-
1
Lowcountry Eye Specialists9565 Highway 78 Bldg 200, Ladson, SC 29456 Directions (843) 944-6220
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Piehota?
Dr. Phelan Piehota is awe-inspiring. I had an URGENT and complex eye issue, and he treated with the same care he would use towards his family. He is so intelligent, and provides realistic details. I received a referral to see Dr. Mather. Dr. Mather is AMAZING also. He made a referral to an allergist that helped save me. This practice deserves a Platinum rating. You are not just a patient, but you are family. His staff members are knowledgable and friendly. What a great team! Dr. Piehota, helped me more than you can ever KNOW!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!! You are GOD sent!
About Dr. Phelan Piehota, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1548534381
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piehota has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piehota accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piehota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piehota works at
Dr. Piehota has seen patients for Presbyopia and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piehota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Piehota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piehota.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piehota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piehota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.