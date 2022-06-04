See All Ophthalmologists in Indianapolis, IN
Super Profile

Dr. Phelgar Washington, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Phelgar Washington, MD

Dr. Phelgar Washington, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Howard University.

Dr. Washington works at Washington Eye Center in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Glaucoma and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Washington's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Washington Eye Center PC
    3737 N Meridian St Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
(317) 925-2661

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Glaucoma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Glaucoma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis
Glaucoma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Dry Eyes
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
Keratitis
Macular Edema
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Presbyopia
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Eye Test
Paralytic Strabismus
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 04, 2022
    He did emergency eye surgery after my jack hammer accident on a night shift job 30 year's ago. My eye was sliced open by ceramic floor tile completely through the iris and pupil. Throughout the years I've had several different eye Drs. ask me who did this surgery and proceed to tell me he preformed a miracle. This is a top notch Dr. who saved my right eye and he is the nicest and most intelligent Drs. I have ever had who made a horrible accident as pleasant as it could possibly be. Thank you Dr. Washington!
    Scott Coyle — Jun 04, 2022
    About Dr. Phelgar Washington, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215000484
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Howard University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
