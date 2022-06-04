Overview of Dr. Phelgar Washington, MD

Dr. Phelgar Washington, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Howard University.



Dr. Washington works at Washington Eye Center in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Glaucoma and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.