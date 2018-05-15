Overview of Dr. Phelps Kip, MD

Dr. Phelps Kip, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kip works at Sierra Regional Spine Institute in Reno, NV with other offices in Elko, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.