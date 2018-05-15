Dr. Phelps Kip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phelps Kip, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Sierra Regional Spine Institute6630 S McCarran Blvd Ste A4, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 828-2873Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pm
Elko Spine and Rehabilitation Institute2219 N 5TH ST, Elko, NV 89801 Directions (775) 777-9669
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kip and his staff are all excellent people and care about every individual patient.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1154307320
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- SUNY at Buffalo
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
