Dr. Phil Alabata, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alabata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phil Alabata, DO
Overview of Dr. Phil Alabata, DO
Dr. Phil Alabata, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Dr. Alabata works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Alabata's Office Locations
-
1
Alabata Eye Center239 Redstone Ave W, Crestview, FL 32536 Directions (850) 331-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alabata?
I have been a patient of Dr. Alabata since I moved to the Panhandle in 2018. He is compassionate, professional and takes the time needed to understand his patient's needs and to make sure they understand what is happening in their eyes and the rational behind the treatment recommendations. Sometimes it may be necessary to wait for several minutes to see him, but you can be sure that he will spend the time necessary with me when I get into the examining room. His staff are excellent, friendly, effecient and professoinal.
About Dr. Phil Alabata, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1770547077
Education & Certifications
- Glaucoma
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Hlth Education Consortium/Brooke Army Med Ctr
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Florida State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alabata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alabata accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alabata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alabata works at
Dr. Alabata has seen patients for Pterygium, Keratitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alabata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Alabata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alabata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alabata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alabata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.