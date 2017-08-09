See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Philantha Kon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Philantha Kon, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Philantha Kon, MD

Dr. Philantha Kon, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Kon works at ALLAN COMEAU in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Fischer, MD
Dr. Robert Fischer, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. George Elias, MD
Dr. George Elias, MD
4.5 (24)
View Profile

Dr. Kon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Of One Mind Teenwork & Family Therapy Apc
    2001 S Barrington Ave Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 906-0460

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kon?

Aug 09, 2017
Dr. Kon is exceptionally caring and compassionate. She's very easy to talk to, and she kept every promise she made to me. She asks and answers questions thoughtfully. She's sharp and experienced without arrogance. I highly recommend Dr. Kon and her comprehensive approach to mental health.
— Aug 09, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Philantha Kon, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Philantha Kon, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kon to family and friends

Dr. Kon's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kon

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Philantha Kon, MD.

About Dr. Philantha Kon, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1831319904
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Ucla-Semel Institute For Neuroscience & Human Behavior
Fellowship
Residency
  • Uc Irvine Medical Center Dept Of Pychiatry & Human Behavior
Residency
Medical Education
  • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Pomona College
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Philantha Kon, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.