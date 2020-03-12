Dr. Philbert Yau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philbert Yau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philbert Yau, MD
Dr. Philbert Yau, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Yau works at
Dr. Yau's Office Locations
Woodlands Family Practice1055 Evergreen Cir, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 363-3560
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Yau?
Dr. Yau is great at treating patients of all ages. He is kind, thorough and always willing to answer any questions you might have. Highly recommend Dr. Yau and his staff!
About Dr. Philbert Yau, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1386689172
Education & Certifications
- Ind Univ Hosp
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Rice University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yau works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Yau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.