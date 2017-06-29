Overview of Dr. Philip Alexander, MD

Dr. Philip Alexander, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from St John's Medical College and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Riverside Medical Center.



Dr. Alexander works at Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Kankakee, IL and Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Aortic Valve Surgery and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.