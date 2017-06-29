Dr. Philip Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Alexander, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Alexander, MD
Dr. Philip Alexander, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from St John's Medical College and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Riverside Medical Center.
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
1
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates S C.4400 W 95th St Ste 308, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 346-4040
2
Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgical Associates500 N Wall St Ste 100, Kankakee, IL 60901 Directions (815) 933-4400
3
Adventist Hinsdale Hospital120 N Oak St, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 856-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Riverside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon! Had triple bypass. He had me home in four days. Being with my young children and wife really helped me recover. Definetly would recommend the man who saved my life.
About Dr. Philip Alexander, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1437159142
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- New York Univ Med Ctr
- St John's Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Aortic Valve Surgery and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.