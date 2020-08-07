Dr. Philip Aliotta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aliotta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Aliotta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Aliotta, MD
Dr. Philip Aliotta, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springville, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Buffalo General Medical Center, Olean General Hospital, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and UPMC Chautauqua.
Dr. Aliotta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Aliotta's Office Locations
-
1
Springville Office224 E Main St, Springville, NY 14141 Directions (716) 844-5000
-
2
Great Lakes Physician PC21 E Main St, Springville, NY 14141 Directions (716) 844-5000
-
3
Cancer Care of Wny - Cheektowaga3085 Harlem Rd Ste 200, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 564-9600
-
4
WNY Urology Associates3850 Saunders Settlement Rd, Sanborn, NY 14132 Directions (716) 898-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bertrand Chaffee Hospital
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Olean General Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- UPMC Chautauqua
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aliotta?
Excellent and dedicated. He is not afraid to admit if there is something he is not confident about and will work to get you the answer you need and if he can’t take care of it, he will get you to someone who can!
About Dr. Philip Aliotta, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1760455356
Education & Certifications
- Millard Fillmore Hospital
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Canisius College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aliotta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aliotta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aliotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aliotta works at
Dr. Aliotta has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aliotta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aliotta speaks Polish and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Aliotta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aliotta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aliotta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aliotta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.