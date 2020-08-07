Overview of Dr. Philip Aliotta, MD

Dr. Philip Aliotta, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springville, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Buffalo General Medical Center, Olean General Hospital, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and UPMC Chautauqua.



Dr. Aliotta works at WNY Urology Associates in Springville, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY and Sanborn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.