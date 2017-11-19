Overview of Dr. Philip Alway, DPM

Dr. Philip Alway, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Eureka, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mad River Community Hospital and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.



Dr. Alway works at Redwood Podiatry Group in Eureka, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.