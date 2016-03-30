See All Internal Medicine Doctors in High Point, NC
Dr. Philip Asenso, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Philip Asenso, MD

Dr. Philip Asenso, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in High Point, NC. 

Dr. Asenso works at High Point Medical Center in High Point, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Asenso's Office Locations

  1. 1
    High Point Medical Center
    601 N Elm St, High Point, NC 27262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 878-6419

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UNC Rockingham Health Care
  • Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
  • Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center
  • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Philip Asenso, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asenso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asenso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asenso works at High Point Medical Center in High Point, NC. View the full address on Dr. Asenso’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Asenso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asenso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asenso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asenso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

