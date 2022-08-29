Dr. Philip Ayvazian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayvazian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Ayvazian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Ayvazian, MD
Dr. Philip Ayvazian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital, UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Ayvazian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ayvazian's Office Locations
-
1
Charles A. Birbara M.d.25 Oak Ave, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 756-6293
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayvazian?
Dr. Ayvazian treated me for Interstitial Cystitis starting in the 90s when there was doubt that IC was a disease. He took care of my mom in the early 2000s when she had kidney cancer. He was so caring and kind when he sat with me after her surgery, explaining details. He was always thorough and available. He listened well and conveyed his thoughts in a logical, calm manner. He has a wonderful personality and is extremely intelligent. I could not say enough about how wonderful Dr. Ayvazian is. I left MA about 10 years ago. I have had other issues. If I had a nickel for every time I said "I so wish Dr. Ayvazian were my doctor."well.. Two of my acquaintances have heard me say that so often that they both scheduled to see him in the near future. We are in Texas. If only every doctor were like him. I have Menieres disease. I have been to various big name clinics where errors were made, they seemed to lack knowledge or just gave me meds and had a "too bad this happened to you"attitude.
About Dr. Philip Ayvazian, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1487654984
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayvazian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayvazian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayvazian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayvazian works at
Dr. Ayvazian has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayvazian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayvazian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayvazian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayvazian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayvazian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.