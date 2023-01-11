Dr. Philip Azordegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azordegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Azordegan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Azordegan, MD
Dr. Philip Azordegan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks and Merit Health River Region.
Dr. Azordegan works at
Dr. Azordegan's Office Locations
Advanced Rx Pharmacy 0242470 Flowood Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 936-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Merit Health River Region
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had been in three different hospitals with three groups of doctors trying to figure out what was wrong with my lower back. Phillip is a friend and client of mine so I called him. He saw me the next morning. He asked questions and asked me to lean forward so he could tap me on my back. I went ballistic when he did. He set up an MRI for me the next day and called me with the results which backed his prognosis up. He got me an appt. with a good doctor who could help me get well and I did. He spent 15 minutes with me a solved my problem. He’s a genius and a wonderful physician!
About Dr. Philip Azordegan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841224367
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azordegan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azordegan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azordegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azordegan speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Azordegan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azordegan.
