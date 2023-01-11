See All Neurosurgeons in Flowood, MS
Super Profile

Dr. Philip Azordegan, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (37)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Philip Azordegan, MD

Dr. Philip Azordegan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks and Merit Health River Region.

Dr. Azordegan works at NewSouth NeuroSpine in Flowood, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Azordegan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Rx Pharmacy 024
    2470 Flowood Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 936-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health River Oaks
  • Merit Health River Region

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Plating and Fusion Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 11, 2023
    I had been in three different hospitals with three groups of doctors trying to figure out what was wrong with my lower back. Phillip is a friend and client of mine so I called him. He saw me the next morning. He asked questions and asked me to lean forward so he could tap me on my back. I went ballistic when he did. He set up an MRI for me the next day and called me with the results which backed his prognosis up. He got me an appt. with a good doctor who could help me get well and I did. He spent 15 minutes with me a solved my problem. He’s a genius and a wonderful physician!
    Tim Wickersham — Jan 11, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Philip Azordegan, MD
    About Dr. Philip Azordegan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841224367
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Mississippi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Azordegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azordegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azordegan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azordegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azordegan works at NewSouth NeuroSpine in Flowood, MS. View the full address on Dr. Azordegan’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Azordegan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azordegan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azordegan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azordegan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

