Dr. Philip Balikian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balikian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Balikian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Balikian, MD
Dr. Philip Balikian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Balikian works at
Dr. Balikian's Office Locations
-
1
Palomar Health Medical Group15611 Pomerado Rd # 1, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balikian?
Dr B is an excellent doctor who is easy to talk to and listens when you need to ask more detailed questions. He will recommend surgery but not push it. Although no amount of information could have truly explained the tough road of knee replacement surgery, he explained things and never seemed impatient.
About Dr. Philip Balikian, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Italian
- 1407803687
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balikian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balikian accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Balikian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Balikian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balikian works at
Dr. Balikian has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balikian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balikian speaks Armenian and Italian.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Balikian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balikian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balikian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balikian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.