Dr. Basile has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Basile, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Basile, MD
Dr. Philip Basile, MD is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Belmont, MA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Basile works at
Dr. Basile's Office Locations
Boston Aba Inc.464 Common St, Belmont, MA 02478 Directions (617) 499-5065
Crimson Foot & Ankle Spclsts725 Concord Ave Ste 4, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 354-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Basile is the most incredible doctor I’ve met to date. Every word since I met with him he has honored. As a matter of fact we seem to be ahead of schedule with my injury. Incredible bedside manners he always makes me cared for and a doctor of his amazing talents so down to earth. I’m so glad I got to know and trust Dr Basile he has literally saved my Charcot Foot. His team of physicians are second to none as well. You can see and noticed that they are learning from the best and I’m they are going to be a great attribute to many people like myself and others with foot problems because of Dr Basile. Every hospital stay at Mount Auburn has been such a delight. Great care everyone is very professional and the place is like a palace so clean. I’m grateful , thank you...
About Dr. Philip Basile, MD
- Podiatric Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1316986342
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basile works at
Dr. Basile has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Basile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.