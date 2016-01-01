Dr. Philip Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Becker, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Becker, MD
Dr. Philip Becker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.
Dr. Becker works at
Dr. Becker's Office Locations
Crestview Hills320 Thomas More Pkwy, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (513) 612-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Health Span
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Indiana
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicare
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Philip Becker, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Becker has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.