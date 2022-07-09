Dr. Philip Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Berman, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Berman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Memorial Cardiology Associates PA915 Gessner Rd Ste 900, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 464-0762Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Katy Preventive Cardiology18400 Katy Fwy Ste 620, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 398-4944Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Memorial Cardiology Associates1631 North Loop W Ste 520, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 861-2424
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent demeanor, easy going, wonderful cardiologist.
About Dr. Philip Berman, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1891835195
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Health Science Center
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- New York Medical College
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Berman has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
