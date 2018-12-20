Dr. Philip Bernard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Philip Bernard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Solon, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Bernard works at
Cleveland Clinic Solon Fhc29800 Bainbridge Rd, Solon, OH 44139 Directions (440) 519-6810Friday8:00am - 3:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr. Bernard is personable, friendly, professional and very knowledgeable. He is up-to-speed on my history before he walks into the room. He seems to genuinely care, asks good questions and is attentive to my concerns (treating me as an individual, rather than using the same cookie cutter approach for everyone). I have only seen him for dermatology issues so far because, frankly, I didn't realize he practiced family medicine. He's awesome, and his staff is also EXTREMELY courteous and helpful. A+
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, French and French Creole
- 1942312582
- U Hosp Cleveland
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Stanford University
Dr. Bernard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernard works at
Dr. Bernard speaks French and French Creole.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.