Overview

Dr. Philip Bernard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Solon, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Bernard works at Cleveland Clinic Solon Fhc in Solon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.