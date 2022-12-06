Dr. Philip Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Berry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Philip Berry, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Berry works at
Laureate Medical Group3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C500, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 775-2284Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Emory University Hospital Midtown550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1010, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 778-3280
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Berry treats my Mom and I. If I have any questions I can contact him and get a response on the same day. He is an excellent person and provider who goes above and beyond caring for his patients. He is amazing we wouldn’t see anybody else.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1497916753
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- UAB Hosp
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
Dr. Berry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry works at
Dr. Berry has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.