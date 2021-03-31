Dr. Philip Bird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Bird, MD
Dr. Philip Bird, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Ardmore and Norman Regional Hospital.
GI Of Norman East1125 N Porter Ave Ste 301, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 515-2777
GI of Norman West3101 W Tecumseh Rd Ste 100, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 515-2777
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Ardmore
- Norman Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I was so sick and lost 35 pounds. Dr Bird scopes me and he finds the problem. I am so relieved I am not laying in the bed 5 days out of the week. He and Clint are the best! Caring, compassionate, knowledgeable, listen well, trustworthy, wise, kind and the sweetest two men and will fix you up. The staff are so very kind and will take good care of you. I’ve been his patient many years and Dr Bird, Clint and staff really know how to run a tight ship. Very organized office and you will love coming to this office!
- Gastroenterology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1033187208
- Oklahoma Health Scis Center
- Oklahoma Hlth Scis Ctr
- University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bird has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bird accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bird has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bird on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bird. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bird.
