Dr. Philip Blaney, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Blaney, MD
Dr. Philip Blaney, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine Salt Lake City, Utah and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
Dr. Blaney works at
Dr. Blaney's Office Locations
Franciscan Physician Network Sports Medicine Specialists at Indianapolis5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 310, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 781-1133
Franciscan Physician Network Sports Medicine Specialists at CityWay426 S Alabama St Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46225 Directions (317) 781-1133
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Philip Blaney, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1063850576
Education & Certifications
- Intermountain Healthcare - Utah Valley Orthopedic Center Provo, UT
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis, IN
- University of Utah School of Medicine Salt Lake City, Utah
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blaney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blaney works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.