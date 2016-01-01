Overview

Dr. Philip Blank Jr, DO is a Dermatologist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Blank Jr works at Craig Austin Dermatology PC in Fishkill, NY with other offices in Pleasantville, NY and Yorktown Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.