Dr. Philip Blum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Blum, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Blum, MD
Dr. Philip Blum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Blum works at
Dr. Blum's Office Locations
-
1
Patient Centered Neurology At Mischer Neuroscience Associates915 Gessner Rd Ste 750, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 333-6900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- One Health
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blum?
Dr. Blum is always difficult to get in but oh my goodness is he worth the wait. His office team is very customer friendly and engaging - they will do their best to get you in as soon as possible. Every visit I have had with Dr. Blum is 45+ minutes of time with just him. He listens well. Doesn't diagnose until he has heard everything. And then does a great job explaining - often with visual aids. I would never go anywhere else.
About Dr. Philip Blum, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568444115
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Baylor University
- Johns Hopkins University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blum works at
Dr. Blum has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Polyneuropathy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blum speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.