Dr. Philip Bongiorno, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Bongiorno, MD
Dr. Philip Bongiorno, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Bongiorno's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd Ste 23, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5320
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Prior to his arrival, I was visited by his LPN Melanie and his PA. Both very considerate and caring. I can't say enough good things about Dr. Bongiorno and his staff. All very engaging, very informative and very kind. He spent extra time discussing my issue and the surgical operation I need to do and why. Very compassionate as to what I was going through. I can only imagine the quality of care and the follow through I will experience after the surgery has been completed. Cudos to Cleveland Clinic for their entire staff. Can't even imagine going anywhere else for ALL my medical needs. All my medical care is completed at Cleveland Clinic Weston, FL.
About Dr. Philip Bongiorno, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1073512422
Education & Certifications
- Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bongiorno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bongiorno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bongiorno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
