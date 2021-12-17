Overview of Dr. Philip Bongiorno, MD

Dr. Philip Bongiorno, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Bongiorno works at Cleveland Clinic in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.