Dr. Philip Bongiorno, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Weston, FL
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Philip Bongiorno, MD

Dr. Philip Bongiorno, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Bongiorno works at Cleveland Clinic in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bongiorno's Office Locations

    Cleveland Clinic
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd Ste 23, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-5320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida
  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Lung Cancer
Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm

  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 17, 2021
    Prior to his arrival, I was visited by his LPN Melanie and his PA. Both very considerate and caring. I can't say enough good things about Dr. Bongiorno and his staff. All very engaging, very informative and very kind. He spent extra time discussing my issue and the surgical operation I need to do and why. Very compassionate as to what I was going through. I can only imagine the quality of care and the follow through I will experience after the surgery has been completed. Cudos to Cleveland Clinic for their entire staff. Can't even imagine going anywhere else for ALL my medical needs. All my medical care is completed at Cleveland Clinic Weston, FL.
    Joe — Dec 17, 2021
    About Dr. Philip Bongiorno, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073512422
    Education & Certifications

    • Michigan
