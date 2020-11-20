Dr. Philip Botkiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botkiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Botkiss, MD
Dr. Philip Botkiss, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston.
Dr. Botkiss' Office Locations
Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital7850 Vista Hill Ave, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 278-4110
Botkiss Center for Recovery12625 High Bluff Dr Ste 301, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (619) 206-3081
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've had the honor of knowing Dr. Botkiss both personally and professionally. Dr. Botkiss is professional and caring giving every person he comes into contact with the highest level of care and respect. I've had the honor to watch Dr. Botkiss first hand show tremendous care and compassion for his patients. He is a fabulous doctor and colleague and I highly recommend him to anybody seeking healthcare so much so that I always refer my own family and friends to him when needed. He sure is one-of-a-kind in his specialty and hands down he is one of the best!
- Psychiatry
- English, Dutch
- 1881777803
Education & Certifications
- UCSD
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Botkiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Botkiss accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Botkiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Botkiss speaks Dutch.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Botkiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botkiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botkiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botkiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.