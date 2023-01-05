Overview of Dr. Philip Bretsky, MD

Dr. Philip Bretsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Bretsky works at Meena Said MD in Santa Monica, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.