Dr. Bretsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Bretsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Bretsky, MD
Dr. Philip Bretsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Bretsky works at
Dr. Bretsky's Office Locations
Philip M Bretsky MD Phd1301 20th St Ste 230, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 264-1820
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Phil Bretsky’s compassion, expertise, hopefulness, and overall generosity of person and practice served our son facing a rare aggressive cancer as well as our whole family. We are so very grateful and highly recommend.
About Dr. Philip Bretsky, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568683076
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Hospital
- Cedars Sinai Hospital
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Swarthmore College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bretsky accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bretsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bretsky works at
Dr. Bretsky speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bretsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bretsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bretsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bretsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.