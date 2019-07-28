See All Urologists in Murrieta, CA
Dr. Philip Brodak, MD

Urology
4.2 (20)
Map Pin Small Murrieta, CA
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Philip Brodak, MD

Dr. Philip Brodak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.

Dr. Brodak works at Fertility Center of California in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Fallbrook, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brodak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fertility Center of California
    25495 Medical Center Dr Ste 204, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 728-5774
  2. 2
    Southern California Physician Network Inc.
    591 E Elder St Ste C, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 698-1901
  3. 3
    Rancho Springs Medical Center
    25500 Medical Center Dr, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 698-1901
  4. 4
    Loma Linda University Medical Center-murrieta
    28062 Baxter Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 290-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Temecula Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Stones
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sharp Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 28, 2019
    I know Dr. Philip Brodak for at least 23 years and Dr Brodak is the best Urology , I highly recommended him.
    A. Cahalan — Jul 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Philip Brodak, MD
    About Dr. Philip Brodak, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417057514
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brodak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brodak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brodak has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brodak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

