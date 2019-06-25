Overview of Dr. Philip Brzozowski, MD

Dr. Philip Brzozowski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Brzozowski works at Lakehealth Physician Grp OB/GYN in Mentor, OH with other offices in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Hysteroscopy and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.