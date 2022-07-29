Overview of Dr. Philip Bucur, MD

Dr. Philip Bucur, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center and Placentia-Linda Hospital.



Dr. Bucur works at FCPP Fountain Valley Multi Specialty in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.