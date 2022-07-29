Dr. Philip Bucur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bucur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Bucur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Bucur, MD
Dr. Philip Bucur, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center and Placentia-Linda Hospital.
Dr. Bucur's Office Locations
FCPP Fountain Valley Multi Specialty11180 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 241-8552
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I felt very comfortable with the visit with Dr. Bucur
About Dr. Philip Bucur, MD
- Urology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bucur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bucur accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bucur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bucur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bucur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bucur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bucur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.