Overview

Dr. Philip Buenvenida, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Buenvenida works at Internal Medicine Health Clinic in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.