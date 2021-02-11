Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Butler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Butler, MD
Dr. Philip Butler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their residency with U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
Dr. Butler works at
Dr. Butler's Office Locations
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group320 Santa Fe Dr Ste 108, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 436-4558
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group9850 Genesee Ave Ste 440, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 453-5944
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding Doctor, caring and concerned about my health, office staff are super helpful. He is the best!
About Dr. Philip Butler, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1184665911
Education & Certifications
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Butler speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
