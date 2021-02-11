Overview of Dr. Philip Butler, MD

Dr. Philip Butler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their residency with U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest



Dr. Butler works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Encinitas, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.