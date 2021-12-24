See All Gastroenterologists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Philip Cassar, MD

Gastroenterology
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Philip Cassar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Cassar works at Islandwide Gastroenterology in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Garden City Office
    1205 Franklin Ave Ste 150, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 222-0067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dysphagia
Gastritis
Hernia
Dysphagia
Gastritis
Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  
Anemia Chevron Icon
  
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Roundworm Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Cassar?

Dec 24, 2021
Dr. Cassar is a rarity in the medical field. I was experiencing horrific stomach pain, and a plethora of stomach problems. Within one visit with him, he listened he asked questions. He was kind, compassionate. I felt safe in this environment. Due to having many medical issues. He was absolutely wonderful in caring for me me. He immediately had a solution. Which intern has allowed me to live without excruciating pain. I would recommend him to anyone. I have recommended him highly. He has an extraordinary bedside manner. His staff and office are magnificent. I do not know this man other than being his patient as I know many other doctors may have people they know write reviews. I am again just a patient who was desperate to be relieved of pain. And Dr. Cassar offered that. Thank you Dr. Cassar for going above and beyond. I am so grateful there are still doctors out there like him.
Amanda — Dec 24, 2021
About Dr. Philip Cassar, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1891868857
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Philip Cassar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cassar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cassar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cassar works at Islandwide Gastroenterology in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cassar’s profile.

Dr. Cassar has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cassar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

