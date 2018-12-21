Overview of Dr. Philip Cedeno, MD

Dr. Philip Cedeno, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.



Dr. Cedeno works at Surgical Associates at Northwest in Bentonville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.