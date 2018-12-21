Dr. Philip Cedeno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cedeno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Cedeno, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Cedeno, MD
Dr. Philip Cedeno, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.
Dr. Cedeno works at
Dr. Cedeno's Office Locations
-
1
Surgical Associates at Northwest2900 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 300, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (479) 553-2250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cedeno?
Dr. Cedeno is what you wish every doctor would be and should be. He listens to your concerns and takes them seriously. I trust him totally.
About Dr. Philip Cedeno, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1457468498
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cedeno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cedeno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cedeno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cedeno works at
Dr. Cedeno has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cedeno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cedeno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cedeno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cedeno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cedeno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.