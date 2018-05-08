Dr. Cenac has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Cenac, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Cenac, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine.
Dr. Cenac works at
Locations
Southeast Louisiana Healthcare System7850 Anselmo Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 768-5132
- 2 111 Founders Dr Ste 600, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 733-1281
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I WOKE TODAY THINKING OF MY FIRST APPOINTMENT WITH DR CENAC. I HAD CONSULTED MANY PSYCHIATRISTS THERETOFORE BUT THAT APPOINT CHANGEG MY LIFE. INSTEAD OF TELLING ME THAT I DRANK DUE TO SOME LACK OF LOVE WHEN INWAS YOUNG ETC., HE TOLD ME I HAD A PRIMARY ILLNESS CALLED ALCOHOLISM. HE WOULD ONLY AGREE TO HELP ME WITH MY WITHDRAWAL SYMPTOMS IF I WOULD COMMIT TO CALLING A CONTACT HE HAD IN A SELF HELP ORGANIZATION. HE MADE SURE THAT I MADE THE CALL. TODAY MARKS 40 YEARS OF SOBRIETY FOR ME.
About Dr. Philip Cenac, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1114940152
Education & Certifications
- Menninger Fdn Sch Psych
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Louisiana State Univeristy
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
