Dr. Philip Ceraulo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Ceraulo, DO
Dr. Philip Ceraulo, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York - D.O., and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Ceraulo works at
Dr. Ceraulo's Office Locations
Redefine Healthcare2500 Morris Ave Ste 220, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (732) 906-9600Monday7:45am - 6:00pmTuesday7:45am - 6:00pmWednesday7:45am - 6:00pmThursday7:45am - 6:00pmFriday7:45am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Edison Office10 Parsonage Rd Ste 208, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 906-9600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Edison Office102 James St Ste 101, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 906-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Paramount
- Planned Administration Inc
- Providence Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. Always goes in to specifics on issues and explains everything in detail. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Philip Ceraulo, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 19 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Florida Spine Institute
- Stony Brook University Medical Center New York
- Long Beach Medical Center In New York
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York - D.O.,
- Rutgers University - B.S, Cum Laude,
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ceraulo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ceraulo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ceraulo speaks Italian and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ceraulo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ceraulo.
