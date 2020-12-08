Overview of Dr. Philip Ceraulo, DO

Dr. Philip Ceraulo, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York - D.O., and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Ceraulo works at Redefine Healthcare in Union, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.