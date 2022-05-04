Overview

Dr. Philip Chen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Chen works at United Podiatry United Medical Doctors in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA and Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.