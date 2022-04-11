Dr. Philip Chironis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chironis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Chironis, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Chironis, MD
Dr. Philip Chironis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Chironis works at
Dr. Chironis' Office Locations
Phillip N. Chironis M.d. A Medical Corp.361 Hospital Rd Ste 522, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 645-5918
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chironis saved my son's life. With severe ear, nose and throat issues since birth, after 3 years I finally got an authorization to see him. He was very concerned and fought the insurance companies to have tests done. What every one else said was a cold, was finally diagnosed as an acute infection (that even the hospital did not catch with a week long stay). He checked for cystic which was a fear and got him into a great allergist. The poor kid had so many allergies that were off the chart and was put on experimental drugs. My son is fine now. ALSO, he helped my mother with her ear issues, so he also got to hear the news that my son who is now 28 is doing well, did not lose his hearing and only has to take daily allergy pills so long as he stays clear of the triggers that the regular md and hospitals gave him to eat. Bless this man.
About Dr. Philip Chironis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1467482190
Education & Certifications
- Cornell-Ny Hosp
- Cornell-North Shore
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
