Dr. Philip Clements, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Clements, MD
Dr. Philip Clements, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.
Dr. Clements works at
Dr. Clements' Office Locations
St Peters Health Care Services315 S Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 525-1550
Samaritan Hospital of Troy New York2215 Burdett Ave, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 271-3393
Samartian Obgyn713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 304, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 786-6270
St. Peter's Diabetes Endocrine Care855 Route 146 Ste 150, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 373-4555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Clements for 30 years, he has delivered all but one of my three children. He can be snarky and is not warm and fuzzy but a great doctor and knows his stuff. I stopped going to the practice he was in previously and then found that he left and immediately scheduled with him. He was actually personable at my first appointment with him as we spoke about why he left, his family, etc. Highly recommend him if you want a good doctor!
About Dr. Philip Clements, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1518030873
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clements has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clements accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clements has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clements works at
Dr. Clements has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clements on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Clements. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clements.
