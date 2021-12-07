Overview of Dr. Philip Clements, MD

Dr. Philip Clements, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.



Dr. Clements works at St. Peter's Healthcare in Albany, NY with other offices in Troy, NY, Latham, NY and Clifton Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.