Dr. Cogen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Cogen, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Cogen, MD
Dr. Philip Cogen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York University.
Dr. Cogen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cogen's Office Locations
-
1
Jack Rothberg Corp10921 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1113, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 701-0521
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cogen?
Incredible insight, professionalism, and ability to zero in on what is the appropriate diagnosis and treatment. He is vastly different from the dozen or more arrogant psychiatrists (Chicago) I’ve been to before who prescribe med changes within three minutes of meeting, which was demeaning and infuriating.
About Dr. Philip Cogen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1831130426
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cogen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cogen works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cogen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cogen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cogen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cogen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.