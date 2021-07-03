Overview of Dr. Philip Cohen, MD

Dr. Philip Cohen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at UCLA Health Encino Primary & Specialty Care in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.